

An Accra High Court hearing the case involving Dr Stephen Opuni and two others, has adjourned the matter to October 21, 2020 for the Prosecution to introduce its new witness.

Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, told the Court presided over by Justice Clemence Honyenuga, a Supreme Court Judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge, that the prosecution was supposed to bring its fifth witness but it was unable to.

She said her outfit received late information from the witness that due to some circumstances beyond his control, he could not make it to court to testify.

She said as a result, the prosecution had to make other arrangements for a new witness before the fifth witness came to testify.

“Because of the time at which the information came, we were unable to prepare the witness to testify this morning,” she added.

She, therefore, pleaded with the Court to adjourn the case to enable them produce the next witness.

Meanwhile, Justice Honyenuga commended the parties for the smooth take off after the legal vacation.

Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by a public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail each.

The trial was adjourned to October 14, 2020, for the prosecution to introduce its fifth witness.