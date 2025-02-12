OSP Warns Former Minister: Return Now or Face Forced Repatriation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has issued a stark warning to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, demanding that he return to Ghana to face questioning over several investigations.

In a press briefing on February 12, 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng made it clear that Ofori-Atta’s repeated failure to respond to previous summons would no longer be tolerated. “You can either return to the jurisdiction voluntarily or the OSP will enforce your return,” Agyebeng declared, a statement that underscores the seriousness of the situation.

Ofori-Atta is now officially branded a fugitive by the agency, which is probing a series of high-profile cases, including controversial contracts involving the national electricity company, disputed procurement processes for a national cathedral, and questionable deals linked to the Health Ministry and other state entities. While his legal team has claimed that he remains abroad for urgent medical treatment—supporting their position with a letter from a foreign physician—the prosecutor’s office has expressed strong skepticism over the explanation. Many observers suggest that the medical excuse appears to be a convenient cover to avoid the spotlight during a time when the investigations have already attracted significant public attention.

This episode reflects a broader climate of growing impatience among citizens and political insiders alike, as calls for accountability within government ranks intensify. The insistence by the OSP to either secure a voluntary return or compel repatriation not only highlights the gravity of the charges but also signals a turning point in how seriously alleged governmental misconduct is being pursued. With public trust at stake, the unfolding developments in this case are likely to be scrutinized closely by both national and international audiences.