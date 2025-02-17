Oti Chiefs Hail Mahama’s Bank of Ghana Governor Nominee Amid Economic Challenges

The Oti Region House of Chiefs has publicly endorsed President John Mahama’s nomination of Dr. Johnson Asiama as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), calling the decision a “masterstroke” in restoring confidence in Ghana’s financial governance.

In a statement signed by its President, Nana Soglo Alloh IV, the traditional leaders praised Mahama for prioritizing “meritocracy and national progress” in selecting the seasoned economist, whose appointment comes at a critical juncture for Ghana’s struggling economy.

“Dr. Asiama’s track record of integrity and expertise makes him uniquely qualified to steer our central bank through these turbulent times,” the statement read, referencing his previous tenure as Deputy BoG Governor and his role in stabilizing the financial sector during the 2017–2018 banking crisis. The chiefs urged Ghanaians to “transcend partisan divides” and support Asiama’s leadership, emphasizing the need for unity to tackle inflation, currency volatility, and mounting public debt.

The endorsement carries symbolic weight, as the Oti Region—a relatively young administrative area—has increasingly become a political battleground. Analysts suggest Mahama’s move aligns with his administration’s broader strategy to court traditional leaders ahead of the 2026 elections, leveraging their influence to bolster policy legitimacy. Nana Alloh IV also commended Mahama’s “visionary leadership,” framing the nomination as an inspiration for future generations to embrace public service.

Asiama’s nomination, however, is not without scrutiny. Critics argue that while his technical credentials are robust, his close ties to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) risk perceptions of politicization within the central bank. Opposition figures have called for parliamentary vetting to address concerns over independence, though the NDC holds a legislative majority likely to secure his confirmation.

The chiefs’ statement notably sidestepped recent controversies surrounding the BoG, including its contentious COVID-19-era spending and allegations of poor oversight in the financial sector. Instead, it focused on Asiama’s reputation for “pragmatism and innovation,” citing his advocacy for digital currency integration and SME financing as key to revitalizing Ghana’s economy.

Political observers note the Oti Region’s vocal support may signal a broader shift in traditional authority engagement with national policy. “This isn’t just about Asiama,” said governance expert Dr. Ama Serwah. “It’s about traditional leaders asserting their role as stakeholders in Ghana’s economic future—a dynamic that could reshape grassroots advocacy.”

As the nomination advances to Parliament, all eyes are on Asiama’s reform agenda. With inflation hovering near 18% and the cedi under persistent pressure, his ability to balance austerity with growth-focused policies will face immediate tests. For Mahama, the chiefs’ praise offers a temporary reprieve from criticism over delayed economic recovery pledges. Yet, as one market trader in Accra put it, “Endorsements don’t fill pockets. We need results—and fast.”

The BoG’s next steps will reveal whether this appointment marks a turning point or merely a political maneuver in Ghana’s high-stakes economic chess game.