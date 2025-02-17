Presidential Aide Beatrice Annan Lambasts Former AG Godfred Dame as National Disgrace

Presidential staffer Beatrice Annan has launched a blistering attack on former Attorney General Godfred Dame, branding his tenure as Ghana’s chief legal advisor a “total embarrassment” to the legal profession.

Her remarks, made during a fiery interview on Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, have ignited fresh debate over Dame’s legacy and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) post-election posture.

Annan singled out Dame’s handling of the Nolle Prosequi—a legal tool allowing prosecutors to discontinue cases—as emblematic of his “lack of grace and honor” in office. “I was scandalized to hear him speak on that matter,” she said, accusing the former AG of overstepping ethical boundaries. “He never carried himself with the dignity demanded by such a critical role. History will remember him as a disgrace to the profession.”

The presidential aide did not mince words, alleging that Dame’s actions eroded public trust in the Attorney General’s office. “Lawyers strive to uphold integrity, but Dame’s conduct was a betrayal of that principle. He embarrassed every one of us,” she declared, though she stopped short of citing specific cases to substantiate her claims.

Annan also turned her criticism toward the NPP, which lost power in the 2024 elections. She accused the party of avoiding introspection after its defeat, stating, “Rather than soberly assess why Ghanaians rejected them, they cling to delusions of relevance. Their refusal to acknowledge failures only deepens their humiliation.”

Political analysts note that Annan’s outburst reflects rising tensions within Ghana’s polarized political landscape. While her comments align with the governing National Democratic Congress’s narrative, they risk overshadowing substantive policy debates. The NPP has yet to publicly respond to her allegations, but insiders suggest a rebuttal is imminent.

Dame’s tenure as Attorney General (2021–2024) was marked by high-profile prosecutions, including financial crime cases linked to the previous administration. Critics, however, accused him of political bias, while supporters praised his assertiveness. Annan’s critique now amplifies lingering questions about his legacy—and whether the NPP can recalibrate its strategy ahead of the 2026 polls.

For now, the spotlight remains on whether Dame or his party will counter Annan’s claims or let the court of public opinion decide. As Ghana’s political factions spar, the broader electorate watches, weary of rhetoric and eager for accountability.