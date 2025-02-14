Otumfuo Demands Overhaul of “Disgraceful” Black Stars, Urges Minister to Restore Glory

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has launched a scathing critique of Ghana’s national football team, labeling the Black Stars a “disgrace” and demanding immediate reforms to revive its fading reputation.

The Ashanti monarch issued the rebuke during a meeting with Sports Minister Kofi Iddi Adams, stressing that the team’s chronic underperformance has plunged the nation into collective despair and eroded its global football standing.

“If you have taken office, ensure the Black Stars are restored to their glory days. Right now, they are disgracing us,” Otumfuo declared, urging Adams to prioritize merit over vested interests in player selection and technical appointments. His remarks, delivered with customary authority, reflect mounting public frustration over the team’s decline since its 2010 World Cup quarterfinal peak.

The Asantehene specifically warned against backroom deals influencing squad choices, calling instead for a transparent system to recruit the “best quality players” and skilled technical staff. “Anytime we lose, the country is dejected. Something must be done,” he emphasized, linking the team’s performance to national morale. His intervention comes amid a rocky period for the Black Stars, marked by early exits from recent Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and a failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Otumfuo’s blunt assessment amplifies long-standing criticisms of Ghanaian football governance, including allegations of favoritism, mismanagement, and lackluster leadership. While the Sports Minister has yet to publicly respond, the monarch’s directive places fresh pressure on Adams to deliver tangible changes ahead of upcoming qualifiers.

Analysts argue that Otumfuo’s influence could prove pivotal. As a revered cultural leader and symbolic unifier, his words carry weight across political and social divides. “This isn’t just about football—it’s about national pride,” said Accra-based sports commentator Nana Aba Anamoah. “When Otumfuo speaks, policymakers listen.”

The Black Stars’ struggles have also dented Ghana’s soft power, once amplified by stars like Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien. With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers looming, the government faces a stark choice: heed Otumfuo’s call for systemic overhaul or risk further decline in a nation where football is akin to religion.

For now, the ball rests at the Sports Minister’s feet. As Otumfuo made clear, excuses no longer suffice—only results can reignite the hopes of a football-mad nation.