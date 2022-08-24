Otumfuo’s Rdio Kids Producer Grabs National Award

After a limited selection from over three thousand (3000) applicants within ten (10) categories in the second edition of Ghana Youth Awards which aims at celebrating and honoring outstanding Ghanaian youth, who epitomize the qualities of entrepreneurship, leadership, social responsibility and national development, Ghanaian youths observed another amazing night of special awards at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra this weekend, after 3 months of free online voting (60% Board – 40% Vote).

Within the 40 awardees, Agbley Oteng Emmanuel who’s popularly known as “Wofa Emma Junior” from Opemsuo Radio in Kumasi which is owned by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II grabbed the Best Television and Radio Producer of the year in the Media Category.

His works attracted so many applauds and was defined as having an unlimited passion in helping train both children and the youth from the rural to urban areas through radio and television platforms free of charge. His stylish way of creating contents and making a show stand-out was also considered as phenomenon.

Also, Rebecca Kafui Amematstro, who’s a multi-talented junior journalist in Opemsuo Radio also grabbed the best female radio personality of the year which brought another pure joy to Ashanti Broadcasting Corporation.

Ghanaians also saw the best youth dance group which was crown to MFC Dance Camp all the way from the Western North Region managed by Daniel Annor.

In an interview with Wofa Emma Junior, he emphatically made an appeal to various media houses to help give an avenue for kids and youth with exceptional talents (especially those in the remote areas) to get an opportunity to exhibit their talent without charges or money voting competition.

He added that, such talents hunts that deal with money voting to win a competition ends up by crowning the rich and evicting the poor. He finally ended by thanking God, His Royal Majesty, his media his family and the organisers of Ghana Youth Awards, which places special emphasis on genuine hard work and national development.