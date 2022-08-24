Ashfoam Ghana opens One Stop Shop at Kasoa

Ashfoam Ghana has opened at a One Stop Shop at Kasoa to offer customers within Kasoa and its surrounding towns like Nyanyano, Bodwease, and Ofankor.

Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, Marketing and Communications Manager said some products available in the shop are for bedrooms, living rooms, bathroom, balcony, garden area and pool side. These includes mattresses, pillows, bedsheets, duvet, towels, curtains, carpets, wardrobe, dressers, and wide collection of living room sofas.

“We also produce high quality standard products for hotels, guest houses, students hotels and other hospitality providers ” he added.

Nana Yaw said the new showroom in Kasoa is offering a one stop-shop where customers will enjoy the convenience of buying all they need at a go, without having to struggle going around town to buy their home soft furnishing.

According to Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko, goods purchased at the Kasoa showroom are factory prices and very affordable to our cherished customers.