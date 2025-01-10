Outrage as Nigerian Teacher Arrested After Brutally Abusing 3-Year-Old Student

A viral video showing a 45-year-old female teacher physically abusing a 3-year-old boy has sparked widespread outrage, leading to her arrest and court arraignment.

The shocking footage, which emerged on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, depicts the teacher repeatedly slapping the toddler for struggling to learn how to write numbers quickly enough in class.

The incident took place at Christ-Mitots School in Ikorodu, Lagos State, where the teacher, identified as Stella Nwadigo, was captured in the video violently hitting the young child, leaving him with noticeable injuries to his face and head. The distressing images have ignited a wave of condemnation from the public, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

The Nigeria Police Force responded swiftly, confirming Nwadigo’s arrest in a post on their official X page. The statement reads: “Stella Nwadigo, aged 45, the teacher who physically abused 3-year-old Abayomi Micheal at Christ-Mitots School in Ikorodu, has been arrested. She was taken into custody on Tuesday, January 8, 2025, immediately after the incident. Justice will be served.”

Court reports revealed that the teacher had struck the child multiple times in the face, resulting in swelling and visible bruises. In response to the shocking act of violence, the management of Christ-Mitots School issued a statement condemning the teacher’s actions as “unacceptable.” They confirmed that Nwadigo has been suspended pending further investigation.

The incident has brought attention to concerns over child abuse in educational settings, highlighting the need for stricter regulations and oversight to ensure the safety and well-being of students. As the case moves through the judicial system, many are calling for a swift and just resolution to hold those responsible accountable.

