Over 40 Vendors Set To Showcase Various Products At Eat Drink Music Festival

Over 40 vendors from various industries including food, music and beverage, have so far signed up for the Eat Drink Music (EDM) Festival, the biggest festival in Ghana this year.

Addressing scores of bloggers and journalists at the media launch of the festival held inside Front/Back Night Club at Osu, a suburb of Accra on Thursday, October 19, 2023, organizers of the EDM Festival outlined the several entertainment and business activities that will take place during the festival. Also in attendance at the media launch were several vendors.

According to the organizers, the festival will provide many business opportunities, especially for vendors who want to reach new customers. There are numerous corporate networking opportunities to be derived from attending or participating in the two-day festival which will take place on 28th and 29th October at the Untamed Empire in Accra.

Co-founders of the EDM Festival, Paul Nuamah Donkor and Michael Ayenu Mensah, a renowned DJ and entrepreneur, creative advisor to the EDM Festival team, Nicole Amarteifio, as well as other organizers of the EDM Festival, assured participants that the festival will be super fun, safe and secured for everyone.

Part of the entertainment activities is the FIFA Game tournament. Other fun activities planned for the festival include: Konnect 4, Golf, Flip the bottle challenge, Dance trend challenge, weight lifting, Bench Press, Push up, arm rest, Boxing machine, big chess, tik tak toe, arm wrestling, squats, planks, bench press, curls and game boards.

The organizers announced that they are collaborating with the Ghana Police Service and private security personnel to provide security for everyone who attends the festival. Also, top health and safety measures have been put in place for the EDM Festival which has also been insured and will be attended free of charge by children age 12 and below.

The overall aim of the EDM Festival – which will be an annual event – is to market Ghana as a preferred tourism destination in Africa and to equally raise funding to support entrepreneurs in the creative sector in Ghana. It will also help to create new business opportunities for entrepreneurs in the creative industry, as well as equip them with the requisite entrepreneurial knowledge to further grow their businesses.

Ahead of the main event, a pre-festival entrepreneurial summit dubbed: ‘To The Top’ will be held at the University of Ghana Cedi Conference Centre on Friday, October 27, 2023. Keynote speaker for the summit is the renowned American music executive, author, entrepreneur and lecturer, Matthew Knowles.

To The Top is an initiative from the festival that seeks to empower dreams, fuel the future, and be a catalyst for change by supporting entrepreneurs on their journey to success. The festival has set a target to raise Ghc 200,000 cedis (approx USD 20,000 dollars) to support scaling up businesses of five entrepreneurs to be selected for EDM Festival 2023. A portion of revenue generated from the festival and generous donations will help them meet their target.

https://tothetop.eatdrinkmusicfestival.com/

For more information on the EDM Festival, to be held from October 28 – 29, 2023, at Untamed Empire, see: https://eatdrinkmusicfestival.com/

For more information on Mathew Knowles, visit: www.MathewKnowles.com