Owusu Bempah Out with 2023 Prophecy

A controversial man of God, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah who is leader and founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry has dropped his first prophecy as we roll into a new year, 2023.

Though he normally makes his prophecies on every 31st December to good by the previous year and welcome the new year but on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, Reverend Owusu Bempah disclosed a spiritual encounter he had which gives him confidence that 2023 will be a great year.

He made the disclosure after the Vice President paid courtesy visit on him at his church.

In a Christmas address to his congregation, Reverend Owusu Bempah prophesied into their lives that their prayers will be answered in the coming year.

“I had a revelation and I was holding mango. I saw another mango hanging and God asked me to hit the mango I was holding with the one hanging.

I did just that and both mangoes fell into my hands. There will be blessings in 2023. Mangoes will fall into your hands.

Something joyous will come to life. 2023 will be exciting. Don’t be surprised if you park your car here. Those without lands will buy land,” he disclosed in the presence of Dr. Bawumia.

Though the Ghana Police Service warned of some prophecies, Reverend Owusu Bempah promised his church members of fireworks on December 31, 2022, when he will announce new prophecies.

“This year’s 31st All Night will be different from the others.

We will see things we’ve not seen before and Ghanaians will hear what they’ve never heard before. I have meant the 31st night service and I can’t sleep. I wish tomorrow was 31st.

It’s like Jesus rising to Heaven after his death. He was wild because he didn’t want anything to disturb him.

“In the World Cup, there is an Argentine player called Messi and I heard that he couldn’t sleep because of the game, I’ve meant 31st night more than Messi meant the World Cup,” he said.

Meanwhile, financial news portal, Bloomberg are predicting that the coming year could be worse than 2022 with regards to the Ghanaian economy. Could Rev. Owusu Bempah’s prophecy bring a change to our economy?

Also, the Ghana Police Service has reiterated its warning message to men of God over what they termed as illegal prophesies which may cause fear and panic among Ghanaians.

According to the Dr. George Akufo Dampare led police command, pastors who refuse and involve in those kind of prophesies would be subjected to face the full wait of the law.