PACJA declares COP26 ‘a total failure’, and offers Africa nothing

The 26th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26) is turning out to be a total failure, African Civil Society leaders, led by the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance have declared.

Speaking on Saturday during the Global Day of Action that was marked by street demonstrations around the City of Glasgow in Scotland that is playing host to COP 26, Mithika Mwenda, the Executive Director of PACJA (Africa’s largest coalition of civil society groups, faith groups and community based organisations) said there is little to look forward for.

According to Mithika, COP 26 is a total failure. It is not capturing the aspirations of the people of Africa and neither are the voices of Africa and vulnerable groups adequately represented.

“What brought us here are issues such as climate finance, adaptation and special needs and circumstances region status. But they have been expunged from the COP 26 agenda. I don’t think anything will come up from this COP,” said Mithka. He said what is coming from the discussion rooms show lack of political will, and that this lack inaction is going to impact future generations.

He said Africa is not being listened to, but said through the street demonstration; civil society groups want the leaders to know that it no longer going to be business as usual and that people will no longer be coming up year in and out for COP to see the kind of lack of progress coming from the discussion rooms.

“This demonstration wants to create awareness. We want the local communities and people on the street to know that the windows for endless discussion for leaders are nearing an end. We want the global communities to know that the solution to climate change will not come from the discussion rooms, rather people and communities take it upon themselves to find solutions.

The street march drew people and members from several interest and pressure groups including local farmers, fisherfolk, women, the youth and the vulnerable communities from the indigenous communities.

He cited the latest report of August from the Intergovernmental panel on climate change which has shown that the climate crisis is compounding. “The climate crisis is escalating and compounding yet we have been discussing all through,” he said adding that the solution to the crisis lies in the hand of everyone, from leaders to the people.

Dr Godwin Ojo from Nigeria noted that he got motivated to step out to demonstrate in bad weather because like any other Africa, he is fed up with the exclusionary tendencies governing the discussions at the conference of parties.

He said all these groups have failed to either get a physical platform to express their views or if they do write, their memos get quashed. “They are all here out of frustrations and see this street march as their only solution to be heard or voice their concern to the powers that be,” he said.

Close to 100,000 activists marched to Glasgow Green to rally for climate justice with the hope of bringing about system change.

Robert Muthami, a climate policy analyst said the needed transformation will be brought about through collective action, solidarity and coordination from civil society, policy makers and the private sector.