The Palestinian Authority has ordered a total of 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh said on Tuesday.

It was not clear when the shipments would begin arriving, the minister told Palestinian radio, but she said they were likely to come in the near future.

The total cost was 27 million dollars.

Tens of thousands of vaccine doses have already arrived in the Palestinian territories, mainly through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme. The United Arab Emirates has also sent thousands of doses.

Israel, meanwhile, has given doses to more than 100,000 Palestinians who have work permits there.

Coronavirus infections in the Palestinian territories have increased sharply and hospitals are hitting capacity.

About 4 million people live in the West Bank and about 2.3 million in the Gaza Strip. In the coastal strip, people often live in confined and miserable conditions and with poor medical care.