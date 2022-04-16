Pan-African Doctoral Academy met with fresh and continuing PhD students

The Pan-African Doctoral Academy (PADA) at the University of Ghana (UG), has held an information and interaction session with fresh and continuing Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students.

The session was to inform the students of activities at the Academy and also for the continuing students to share their experiences.

The University of Ghana Pan-African Doctoral Academy (UG-PADA) aims at improving the knowledge and skills of doctoral candidates in Ghana and other West-African countries.

The Doctoral School, PADA’s flagship programme, offers targeted courses on specialised topics as well as provides opportunities for interdisciplinary and cross-cultural learning.

It provides methodological skills, scholarship, counselling, mentorship, and career development guidance to PhD researchers.

Dr Jemima Asabea Anderson, Director of PADA, said in many situations, some students went to the institution without a purpose, hence, PADA would shape them to have motives for their career progression.

“Students often come without knowing why they are here and how to go about the programme so while they get the discipline based or content knowledge from their department, we give them the other skills that will help them finish their work early,” she said.

Dr Anderson urged the PhD students to go through the Doctoral School as they had an advantage to complete their programmes on time.

She said as compared to the difficulties of students in previous years who enrolled in institutions to complete their programmes as scheduled, PADA has made it easier.

Dr Anderson noted that PhD students usually thought they did not belong anywhere, so they usually underutilised the doctoral building.

“Subscribe to all modules that has been talked about, take advantage of the doctoral building, seminar rooms, conference hall and utilise them because they were designed for you,” she added.

Professor Dzodzi Tsikata, the Director, Institute of African Studies, UG, congratulated the new PhD students for the bold step they had taken to further their education.

“Congratulations to you all for deciding to do your PhD and for choosing UG. It is not superior when a student goes to further their education outside, but it comes with it hustles,” she noted.

Prof Tsikata encouraged the students to utilise the Academy because it was student-centred which could make them mentors after their mentoring programmes.

“PADA does not only train students to become PhD holders, but it also trains their supervisors who will impart more knowledge into the students.” she added.