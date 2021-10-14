Paperless port improves cargo clearance – Import and Export Association

Mr Samson Awingobit Asaki, Executive Secretary, Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, has affirmed that the implementation of the paperless port system at Ghana’s ports has allowed shippers to clear cargo in real-time without delays.

According to him, the paperless system was transformational and had improved the clearance of cargo in a matter of hours unlike before when it took a week or more to clear.

He said the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) introduced by the government had significantly eased the difficulties hitherto faced by importers and exports in the discharge of goods at the port.

Speaking on the Tema Ghana News Agency-“Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue,” Mr Asaki said the online system, digitally managed, had transformed the country’s trade facilitation remarkably in eradicating the multiple routes for payments and ensuring a seamless process.

“With the new system, I can tell you, within two to three days, you can clear your cargo at the port, and ICUMS is superb,” he emphasized.

He said the ICUMS systems was a reality and the system had brought speedy processing, classification and valuation of cargo, explaining that, for instance, the processing of bill of entry had become effortless than before.

“Import process is done digitally capturing all relevant import information on a database, sometimes including; the movement of containers, when they arrive in the country’s port among others,” he said.

Mr Asaki said traders could obtain required import licenses, permits and certificates before arrival of goods and pay fees and other administrative charges without having to engage prospective defrauders.

He explained that, “with the education we are carrying out, you can pay duty even when containers are on high seas or confirm payments remotely when Agents tell you how much you are expected to pay in terms of duty by just going online to input your Bill of Entry number to make payments.”

Mr Asaki said it had helped a great deal in preventing the payment of demurrage –a charge payable by an owner of goods in a container for failing to discharge or clear it beyond the allowable period of seven days.

