Parliament to probe the killing of five suspected landguards at Bortianor

The Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament has been asked by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, to conduct an investigation into the killing of five individuals suspected to be landguards by the police.

The leadership of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee is also to collaborate with the Defence and Interior Committee to assist with the inquiry.

This probe follows a request made by Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for the area, and other lawmakers, who demanded that Parliament probe the incident.

On June 8 this year, during an anti-robbery and landguard operation in Bortianor, five suspected landguards were killed by the police.

According to the police,the suspects had been causing fear and distress among the residents and homeowners in Bortianor and nearby communities.

But some residents claim the suspects were not landguards. The committee is expected to present its report by the end of the month.