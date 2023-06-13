Veep Bawumia to file his nomination forms on friday

Dr. Bawumia to file his nomination forms Friday

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will on Friday, 16th June, 2023, file his nomination forms.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia seeks to become the candidate to lead the NPP in the December 2024 general elections in their quest to “break the 8”.

On a flyer circulating on the various social media platforms, the Veep will officially submit his forms at exactly 11:00am at the Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party come Friday, 16th June, 2023.

The former Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen became the first person to file his form ahead of the NPP’s presidential primaries and many more is expected to also file the nomination forms in the coming days as The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has witnessed such growing interest in its upcoming Presidential race for the 2024 general election.

The NPP opened nominations on 26 May and the window for filing is expected to close on Saturday 24 June. All aspirants who picked up forms paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GHC50,000.