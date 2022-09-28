PAYDP trains female head porters in SGBV prevention

Purim African Youth Development Platform (PAYDP) in partnership with United Nations Population Fund ( UNFPA) has trained female head porters (Kayaye) to build their self-confidence, prevent and report Sexual and Gender Base Violence (SGBV).

Reverend Aku Xornam Kevi , Executive Director PAYDP, speaking at the two-day training session, said, the training would boost the self-confidence of the girls as well as offer them knowledge to assert their rights.

PAYDP devotes time and energy to vulnerable teenagers (kayaye girls) by educating them on accurate Sexual and Reproductive Health Information, legal literacy and entrepreneurial skills and sensitisation on how to prevent and respond to SGBV practices, she said.

The programme which was designed to prevent SGBV and Ending Child Marriage, had trainees from Kumasi, Bongo (Upper East Region), Assin-Fosu (Central Region), Techiman(Bono), communities in the Greater Accra and the North East regions.

She encouraged the adolescents to focus on the betterment of their future by acquiring entrepreneurial skills, including bead making and soaps.

She urged the girls to report SGBV perpetuators to authorities for them to face the law and advised the teenagers to desist from unsafe abortion as they abstained from unprotected sex.

Rev. Aku Xornam appealed to the Government to support the vulnerable girls and called on the criminal justice system to prioritize SGBV cases of the vulnerable.