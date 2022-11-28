Peace is an essential ingredient for Ghana’s development – Rev Dzanku

The Reverend Dr Lawson Koku Dzanku, Clerk of General Assembly, Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church, Ghana, says peace is an essential ingredient for Ghana’s development as well as communities’ development.

“Every human being needs peace, Ghana needs peace for development and without peace, it is difficult for us to develop our communities.”

Rev Dr Dzanku speaking at the 125th anniversary celebration of the Alavanyo Wudidi Elikplim Congregation of the E.P Church, Ghana said developmental projects would be difficult to take place in any community that lacked peace hence the call on all to embrace peace and be peaceful.

He used the celebration to appeal to the Alavanyo and Nkonya traditional areas and their people to let peace prevail because they needed each other and were each other’s keepers.

He said it was important that peace began from the home among Christians who should not think of war but always talked, drunk and ate peace all times.

Rev Dr Dzanku noted that when there was peace, people from Alavanyo could enter Nkonya and vice versa without fear, adding that one of the ways to encourage peace was through inter marriages of the towns.

Established in 1896, the Church had produced illustrious sons and daughters of many calibres as well as provided holistic development in areas of missionary, education and health.

Rev. Andrews Chaka Tsahey, District Pastor, said the Anniversary should be seen as running a four by four hundred metre relay race; whereby if the starting was good, it was seen throughout the race.

He paid a glowing tribute to the founding fathers who started a good race several years ago and the fruit of which they were celebrating.

“This calls for yet another race for those of us living today. It is spiritual, moral, physical and social challenge to us as Christians.”

Rev Tsahey said the faith today was being compromised, where men were marrying men and women were marrying women all in the name of love and money.

He said there was the need to intensify education in the area of doing God’s will and not that of men.

Rev Tsahey noted that the theme: “Keeping the Faith Across Generations” was a call and as the first church to be established in Alavanyo, it stood for growth, maturity in the Lord, rededication and commitment to the work of God.

“Let us with one accord continue to water the seed that was sown 125 years ago to grow from strength to strength.”

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament, North Tongu Constituency, congratulated the Church in Alavanyo for its milestone.

He said Parliament had held the Church in a high esteem adding that “we cannot talk about the progress and transformation of the Volta region and forward march of our country without writing about the contributions of the E.P Church in gold such as health and education delivery, leading the flocks to Christ.”

Mr Okudzeto said there was the need for all to associate with what was great, inspiring and phenomenon and “that is what the E.P Church have been.”

He commended the roles of traditional leaders in ensuring the propagation of the gospel as well as maintaining peace between Alavanyo and Nkonya.

Professor George Worlasi Kwasi Dor, the Chairman of the occasion, said Alavanyo connoted hope and faith which meant that they would thrive despite the challenges faced.

Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of Alavanyo Traditional Area said the existence of the Church in Alavanyo was a blessing adding that since its establishment, it continued to wax stronger in faith and strength to its present status.

He said the Area particularly Wudidi could boast of high academic professionals and artisans through efforts of the Church.

Togbega Atakora said religion brought about humility, tolerance, generosity, hospitality and willingness to accept changes by the people of Alavanyo and had contributed to the growth of the church and the area.

He said the church together with well-meaning individuals could boast of at least two second-cycle institutions, adding that he pledged the full co-operation of the traditional rulers in the church’s future endeavours.

Mamaga Ametor Hoebuadzu ll, Paramount Queen of Alavanyo Traditional Area in a goodwill message to the Church said the Anniversary at Alavanyo offered the opportunity for sober reflection and stock taking, and perhaps more importantly, pay glowing tributes to its founding fathers.

She said it had also ushered the area into a new era in the history of the Church and Alavanyo.

“As we look into the future, we are charged with the task of transforming our lives and that of others so that generations yet unborn may take after our patience, courage, endurance, faith and love of E.P Church, Ghana.”

Mamaga Hoebuadzu urged everyone to exhibit love for one another and eschew selfishness in the Church and the community.