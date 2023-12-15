Physicians warn against the harmful effects of E-Cigarettes

The World Medical Association shares the grave concerns of the World Health Organization related to electronic cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).

Electronic cigarettes have gained popularity in recent years, raising concerns about their impact on public health, especially among young people. “It is not acceptable that, as WHO reports, 88 countries have no minimum age at which e-cigarettes can be bought, and 74 countries have no regulations in place for these harmful products. Governments need to act responsibly and protect children and adolescents”, urged WMA President, Dr Lujain Alqodmani.

The United States is one of the few countries which monitor the use of e-cigarettes by young people. A recent survey by the ´US CDC reported that 27,9 percent of high school students (Grades 9-13) used tobacco products, among them the largest group, with 22,6 percent using e-cigarettes, outnumbering the users of cigarettes. We must assume that this trend can be found in many countries

Earlier this year, the World Medical Association published its revised Statement on Electronic Cigarettes and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems. “We strongly ask for better protection of children and adolescents”, said Dr AlQodmani. “These products must be considered harmful and not safe. Sale, marketing, distribution, and accessibility of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to children and adolescents must be prohibited. E-cigarettes must be subject to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and to jurisdictional smoke-free laws and regulations.“