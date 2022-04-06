Police Launches Programme To Control Crime Wave In Ahafo

The Ahafo Regional Police Command has launched a ‘Community Safety Patrol’ programme as part of strategies to control crime wave in the region.

The programme, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David Eklu, the Deputy Ahafo Regional Police Commander also aimed at building and strengthening confidence and trust between the Police and the communities.

This would greatly facilitate and empower civilians to share crime-related information and reduce anti-social behaviours in the local communities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of the launch held at Goaso, the regional capital, DCOP Eklu said the first batch of the 60 Police personnel detailed for the patrols had been briefed on their responsibilities.

They were selected from the regional Police headquarters as well as various Divisional and District Commands in the region.

DCOP Eklu therefore advised Police officers to demonstrate high sense of professionalism in the course of their duties to promote excellent services in the region, and asked them to assist in building public trust and confidence in the Service

“The Police are the first point of call when it comes to crime and safety and we must strive and build excellence”, the Deputy Regional Police Commander said.

He explained personnel would patrol about 21 neighbourhoods within the Goaso Municipality, including the Atta Mills Junction, Dechem, Gyidiem, AB-One, Light house Chapel, T-Junction, Zongo and the SDA Church.

Other areas include Bishop, SSNIT FLAT, Roundabout, Hospital, Nursing Training School, Main Lorry Station, Municipal Assembly, ADB, Fire Service and Wadada.

The patrols, DCOP Eklu explained, would work in groups of 10 officers, spend between two and three hours and interact with community members on various security concerns and situations as well as build and strengthen Police-civilian relations.

They would also give Police emergency numbers to members of the communities, he stated.