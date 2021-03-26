A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday sentenced a Police Officer to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour after he was caught on camera demanding an amount of GHC 2,000,00 from some civilians.

The officer who was stationed at Assin Fosu was caught on camera shamelessly demanding the amount in 2019.

General Sergeant Augustine Owusu Ansah, No. 45533, stationed at Assin Fosu was seen in the video that went viral, taking the amount from the civilians, one of whom he had arrested for allegedly dealing in narcotics and fraudulent activities.

Police investigations during the trial revealed that the convict cooked up stories against the civilians just to extort sums of money from them.

G/Sgt Ansah pleaded not guilty to the charge of extortion but was found guilty after the trial and was convicted by the court presided over by Mrs Malike Woanya-Dey.

Pleading for compassion, leniency and mercy, Mr Daniel Arthur, Counsel of the convict, said his client was very cooperative during the trial and that as a first time offender he has also shown remorse.

However, the presiding Judge, said the convict was in a position of trust and should have protected the people but rather chose to take undue advantage of innocent civilians who had to painfully pay the amount.

She added that the convict had dented the professional image of the Police Service.

Prosecuting, Mrs Clara Mensah-Agboh, an Assistant State Attorney mentioned Ibrahim Issaka, Richard Sam, Nana Yaw Ankobeah, Abdul Wahab Yusif and Clement Hiagbe alias Element as the complainants who are all friends staying at different places in Fosu.

She said on Monday, April 29, 2019, the convict went to Issaka’s room in the company of his girlfriend and arrested him for allegedly possessing Indian hemp in his room.

The prosecution said Mr Issaka was immediately whisked to Anyinabrim Police station, where he called his friend, Richard Sam to bail him, but on his arrival, the convict demanded GH₵2,000.00 to be paid before Issaka could be released.

She said the convict later that day met Sam and Nana Yaw Ankobeah at Pumpside, a suburb of the Fosu Municipality and reiterated that, they pay the said amount or Issaka would be sent to prison that day.

Prosecution said Sam and Issaka met at a Total two filling station at Fosu and gave the convict GH₵2,000.00 and accordingly got Issaka released.

She said however that a week after the incident, a video recording of the convict taking some money from the friends of Issaka was circulated on social media leading to his arrest.