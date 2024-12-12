Political Analyst Praises Signs of Cooperation Amid Ghana’s Political Tensions

Akwasi Osei, a political analyst and Professor of History and Political Science at Delaware State University (DSU), has lauded the recent signs of cooperation between political factions in Ghana as a promising step toward national stability.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Thursday, December 12, Osei reflected on the recent political unrest, including reports of agitated supporters seizing government installations and engaging in acts of violence. “The last couple of days, we saw the stability of things perhaps getting out of hand,” he said, referencing incidents where supporters from opposing sides ransacked government property and engaged in confrontational actions.

Amid these disruptions, Osei emphasized the importance of leadership and dialogue between political rivals. He noted that when political leaders are seen engaging with each other in a cordial manner, it sends a positive message of continuity and cooperation. “So when the opportunity comes for the leadership to be seen as talking, being cordial to each other and effectively demonstrating continuity, I think it’s something that we can say is positive and we need to mimic that,” Osei said.

For Osei, the key to national progress lies in the word “continuity.” He stressed that such moments of collaboration are crucial, particularly after a historic and contentious election. “I think it is important that we pay due diligence to the fact that in spite of our differences, we are talking and we’ll get somewhere,” he concluded.

Osei’s comments come at a critical time when Ghana is grappling with heightened political tensions, with many stakeholders calling for calm and unity to protect the integrity of the democratic process.