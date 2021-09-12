Pope Francis Warns of Rising Antisemitism in Europe During Trip to Budapest

Pope Francis met with representatives of the local clergy and some Jewish communities on his trip to Hungary on Sunday and spoke of the rising threat of antisemitism in Europe.

“This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn,” the Pope said as quoted by the Vatican News.

The pope used the imagery of the bridge connecting the two parts of the Hungarian capital, Buda and Pest, to stress the importance of unity.

The Pope also met with the Hungarian President Janos Ader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen.

The pope’s trip to Hungary is followed by a visit to Slovakia.