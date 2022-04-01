Population Is Not The Same As Soccer – Football Administrator Fires Nigerians

The Bankroller and Chief Executive Officer of Adabraka based division side Adabraka Elders Football Club Mr Lawrence Hansen has schooled the Nigerian football fans for their unsporting behaviour after their game against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Mr Hansan posted on his Facebook that there was nothing wrong with the Super Eagles just that they played against masters and lost so the fans should understand.

“There’s nothing wrong with Super Eagles, they played against their masters and they lost. Nigerians should note that there’s a real difference between Population and Soccer, I still don’t understand why Nigerians forgot that Black Stars is always ahead of Super Eagles in terms of soccer on the African soil”.

He noted that having the numbers has nothing to do with soccer.

“The supporters should just admit that if a population is what we use to play soccer then China, India and Bangladesh would have dominated the world soccer”.

Mr Hansen used the opportunity to invite all soccer enthusiasts to the Adabraka Methodist Park this Sunday at 3:00 pm, as they kick start the 2022 Accra West District Football Association’s Div. 3 League. It is worthy to note that Adabraka Elders F.C finished second last season as debutants and played in the Middle League.

He pleaded with corporate Ghana to support clubs through partnerships and sponsorships.

“I am ready to go all out, to develop my club and produce world-class players. It will be a dream come true to see my boys in our national colours”, he said.