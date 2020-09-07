Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Yaw Berk has said that possessing an accolade in a particular music genre does not make you a more successful or a superior musician than others.

Fallouts from the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has once again aroused conversations in the showbiz circles about musicians who deserve or do not deserve a particular award.

“Some Ghanaian artistes highly overrate awards. To some, if you do not have an award you have failed as a musician but that shouldn’t be the case,” he told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He said thinking of winning an award could make one lose focus, adding that the foremost thing as a musician was to entertain your fans and impact society.

“All other things are secondary issues. Musicians are supposed to carry a message across to their fans and that should be the motive for which we go to the studios and do some good music,” he added.

When asked about the strides made after his departure from Highly Spiritual Record Label, Yaw Berk said, “Doing music in Ghana is very challenging. Its either you pay your way through or connect with your fans to get your music across.

He said; “some industry players do not think about the overall good of the industry but their personal gains which have hindered the progress of Ghanaians because we do have the talents.”

Yaw Berk is currently promoting the remix of his “Independent Lady” hit single which features Kelvynboy and MzVee.