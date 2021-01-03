Reverend Albert Addae, Ho-Kpodzi Parish Pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has entreated Christians to exhibit persistence in their prayer life and refrain from targeting December 31 for redemption.

He said “pray as fervently as one can in the 365 days in 2021 and stop investments in crossover prayers, which cannot sustain Christians all year round.

Rev Addae, who was preaching the sermon at the Ho-Kpodzi Dela Cathedral on the first Sunday of 2021 under the theme, “Christ, The Light To All Men,” said persistent prayers removes delays and denials of unanswered prayers.

He urged Christians to persistently pray asking God for his will be done in individual’s life.

He asked Christians to avoid coming to God or Church with fixed minds but allow God to exhibit his will.

Pastor Addae said every day of the 12 month calendar is darkness in face of mankind with only two days being completed, “it is expected only Christ, who comes as light will redeem us.”

He said Jesus the Christ has been kind to the nation, seeing us through the Coronavirus pandemic to where we find ourselves now and the general elections.

Rev Addae expressed the belief that the harsh economic condition brought to the global economies and issues of health from COVID-19, would be fixed in 2021, saying “with Christ in the lead, he expects sufficient provisions, changing mourning to joy and poverty to riches”.

He appealed to all living beings to avoid compounding the economic hardship being experienced by escalating prices of goods and services in this season urging them to live like Christ did on earth.