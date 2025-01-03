President Akufo-Addo Highlights Security Achievements in Final State of the Nation Address

During his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025, outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended the country’s security services for their collective efforts in ensuring Ghana’s safety and territorial integrity.

The President emphasized that Ghana remains the only country in the region that has not fallen victim to terrorism, a significant achievement for the nation’s security forces.

“I wish to pay great homage to the security managers for the work done to keep the country safe,” President Akufo-Addo stated, recognizing the vital role played by the security agencies in maintaining peace and stability.

The SONA, as stipulated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, provides the President with an opportunity to report on the nation’s status before leaving office. This session also marked the final meeting of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, which will officially dissolve on Monday, January 6, 2025. The 9th Parliament will then convene later that day to elect a new Speaker and Deputy Speakers.

In his address, the President also expressed concern about the ongoing conflict in Bawku, describing it as a matter of great distress. Despite concerted efforts to resolve the conflict, the situation remains unresolved, and Akufo-Addo acknowledged the challenges it continues to pose.

Additionally, the President reflected on the contentious issue of illegal mining, or galamsey. He stated that he was fully aware that the fight against galamsey was not universally popular, but he was prepared to risk his presidency for the cause. He also noted that the policy led to the loss of several parliamentary seats in the 2020 elections, which in turn affected the dynamics of his second term in office.