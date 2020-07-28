President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday inaugurated a GHc9.7 million Water System to extend potable water to the chiefs and people of Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital.

The facility, expected to serve 18,950 residents of the area, was undertaken by the Community Water and Sanitation Agency as part of the Additional Financing Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project, financed by the World Bank.

It comes with five hybrid pumps, 14 stand pipes, five boreholes and a solar powered system for farming.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, inaugurating the project, said the Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project, initiated in 2017, had been financed with a credit facility from the World Bank at a cost of US$47.5 million.

He said apart from the North East Region, “the Rural Water Project has been implemented in 10 other regions of the country, namely; Savannah, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Central, Western, Western North, Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East.”

“The Project components include the construction of piped water supply systems, support for household latrine construction, health and hygiene education, and environmental and social safeguards,” the President said.

He expressed joy that the project would ensure the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals-Six, which is to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices.

He said it would also enable residents to adhere to hygiene practices in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

President Akufo-Addo called for a stop in sand winning, illegal mining and farming along river banks to prevent the pollution of the water for sustainable water supply to the citizenry.

He gave the assurance that government would not relent in its efforts at expanding access to WASH.

Mr Solomon Boar, the North East Regional Minister, listed some ongoing road projects and educational infrastructure as part of interventions in the Region and said the people were grateful to the Government for addressing their needs.

Mr Pierre Frank Laporte, the World Bank Country Director, expressed gratitude to the people for their support towards the successful execution of the project and pledged the Bank’s continued partnership with government to improve the lives of the people.

Prior to the inauguration, President Akufo-Addo held closed door meeting with the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Sheriga, Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, at his palace at Nalerigu.

