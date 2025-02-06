President John Mahama Appoints Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah as Deputy CEO of the Minerals Commission of Ghana

In a significant move to bolster the leadership of the Minerals Commission of Ghana, President John Mahama has appointed Mr. Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah, popularly known as Ellembele KK, as the new Deputy Chief Executive.

This appointment brings a wealth of experience in Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS), Engineering, and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC), positioning Emmanuel to make a substantial impact on the country’s mining sector.

Emmanuel’s career trajectory spans several key industries, including construction, oil and gas, and energy. His vast experience in pipeline and piping inspection, welding quality control, environmental management, and regulatory compliance uniquely qualifies him to contribute to the advancement of Ghana’s mining regulations and safety standards. With Ghana’s mining industry undergoing significant transformation, Emmanuel’s technical expertise and leadership are expected to guide the Commission through these crucial changes.

His educational background is equally impressive, with degrees that span a variety of disciplines. Emmanuel holds an MSc in Energy and Environmental Management from the University of Central Lancashire (UK), an LLB from KAAF University (Ghana), a BSc in Management Studies from Central University College, and an HND in Civil Engineering from Takoradi Technical University. These academic qualifications, coupled with his professional experience, have equipped him to take on the complexities of his new role.

Before his appointment, Emmanuel held influential positions at top-tier companies like ORSAM Oil and Gas and Amaja Oilfield Ltd. There, he was instrumental in overseeing operational efficiency, ensuring compliance with safety regulations, and managing environmental sustainability efforts.

His proactive approach to quality assurance and his commitment to best practices earned him recognition within the industry, making him a trusted figure in the field.

Emmanuel is also a certified professional and a member of various reputable industry bodies, further enhancing his credibility and expertise. These affiliations have enabled him to stay at the forefront of emerging trends and regulatory changes in the sectors of quality assurance and environmental management.

As the Deputy Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission, Emmanuel will play a critical role in strengthening the country’s capacity to regulate and manage the sustainable development of its mineral resources.

His leadership, combined with his technical acumen and dedication to environmental responsibility, will be instrumental in ensuring that Ghana’s mining industry remains competitive, transparent, and in line with global best practices.

With Emmanuel at the helm, the Minerals Commission is expected to achieve new milestones in the regulation and growth of Ghana’s mining sector, maintaining its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.