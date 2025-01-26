President Mahama Launches Committee for National Economic Dialogue

President John Dramani Mahama has established a seven-member Planning Committee for the National Economic Dialogue (NED), aimed at addressing Ghana’s pressing economic challenges.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson, an experienced economist, will chair the committee, which includes respected figures such as Dr. K.Y. Amoako, Professor John Gatsi, Mohammed Samara, Nelly Mireku, Anthony Sarpong, and Ernest De-Graft Egyir.

The NED, which will serve as a platform for open discussion on Ghana’s economic situation, will focus on key policy reforms needed to achieve a high-growth, inclusive, and resilient economy. The dialogue seeks to clarify the current state of Ghana’s economy, develop a fiscal consolidation plan, and highlight necessary structural reforms.

A statement released by the President’s office indicated that the committee’s immediate task is to prepare for the event, which will take place over the coming weeks. The committee will be responsible for setting the agenda, inviting expert speakers from various sectors, managing logistics, and ensuring that the discussions are well-documented. The dialogue will also serve as an opportunity for experts to present recommendations on how to reset the nation’s economy.

This initiative, seen as part of efforts to engage stakeholders and the public on Ghana’s economic challenges, emphasizes the need for constructive dialogue and collaboration in addressing national issues. By bringing together experts and key stakeholders, the NED is expected to contribute significantly to shaping the country’s economic policies in the coming years.

