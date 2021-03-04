President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has retired Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor – General from Audit Service following information from the Board of the Audit Service that he reached the compulsory retirement age of 60 on Ist June 2020.

A statement issued by Office of the President, on Wednesday, and signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, said the attention of President Akufo-Addo had been drawn to records and documents made available to his office by the Audit Service that Mr Domelovo was born on June 1, 1960.

It said based on Article 199 (1) of the Constitution, his date of retirement as Auditor-General was June 1, 2020.

“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office. The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours,” said the statement.

The statement said Mr. Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu, who had been acting as the Auditor-General when Mr Domelovo went on leave last year, would hold the fort until the President appointed a substantive Auditor-General.

According to the Board, Mr Domelovo’s records when he joined the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) on Ist October, 1978, showed that he was born on 1st June 1960.

He later changed the date to Ist June 1961, when he updated his nominees for beneficiaries record on 25th October 1993.

Mr Domelovo has, however, explained that he made the change when he saw on his baptismal certificate that he was actually born on 1st June, 1961, which confirmed his day of birth as Thursday.

But the Board has rejected his explanation, saying the documentary evidence was sacrosanct as there was no evidence of an affidavit, which legalised the change.

Mr Domelovo, nonetheless, reported to work on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after reluctantly taking his 167-day- accumulated leave at the request of the Board and the President.