Presidents of Ghana and Portugal stress the importance of global education

“We will not make the SDG 2030 deadline, there is therefore a need to scale up and accelerate action on the SDGs and find the funding to finance the goals. The deadline is important, the SDGs is a blueprint for a better world,” said President of Ghana, speaking about the importance of education with the president of Portugal.

The presidents made the comments just before the Ghana-Portugal match Thursday 24th of November, at the Sustainable Development Goals pavilion inside the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha.

“Never forget that this is what we call human rights, social rights economic rights political rights and also personal rights, the right of access to education, is vital that makes the difference. When we speak of equality and inclusive education we speak of the future a long term vision,” said Rebelo de Sousa. Akudo-Addo stressed that “all of us, the policy makers, have to step up our actions, our commitment so we have a realistic chance of obtaining the 2030 SDGs, a blueprint for a better world”.

Both presidents also stressed the importance of the digital ongoing revolution, with the need for better education in those fields, such as STEM, as well as the energetic revolution. All these goals are pushed by education, and only with a effective and global education can we push for a better future, in line with the technological advances.

Presidents Akufo-Addo and Rebelo de Sousa also exchanged jerseys after their discussion on education, stressing that each team must act collectively, but that is possible only by personal greatness, right before the match. They joked about the outcome of the game, with the impossibility of the two teams winning. The conversation ended with Michael Kocher, General Manager of Aga Khan Foundation, saying that it was time to play some football.

Presidents Nana Addo Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal came together ahead of their team’s meeting on the pitch to discuss what needs to be done to improve education globally. The event was part of Education Above All’s Scoring 4 the Goals campaign which is being held on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament. The campaign aims to raise awareness for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the global blueprint for prosperity and peace for all.