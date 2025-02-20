Press Under Siege: Bawumia Warns Against Authoritarian Drift

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has issued a stark warning about what he sees as a troubling slide back into authoritarian practices under President John Mahama’s administration.

In a statement issued on February 19, Bawumia condemned recent attacks on journalists and military raids targeting former government officials, arguing that these actions threaten the very foundation of Ghana’s democracy.

Bawumia’s remarks were unambiguous. He challenged the use of security forces as instruments of political intimidation—a tactic he believes creates an atmosphere of fear and undermines democratic progress. His words suggest that the current administration is not only repeating past mistakes but may be intensifying them, thereby jeopardizing the hard-won freedoms that Ghanaians have struggled to secure since 1992.

The former vice president’s critique goes beyond mere political point-scoring. By calling for the protection of institutions and the upholding of constitutional principles, he implicitly raises questions about the direction in which Ghana is headed. His appeal for an environment where journalists can operate without fear and security agencies remain politically neutral is a reminder that a healthy democracy depends on transparency and accountability. Observers note that if such actions go unchecked, the repercussions could extend far beyond the media sphere, affecting all facets of civic life.

Bawumia’s strong stance invites deeper reflection on how public institutions must evolve to meet the challenges of modern governance. It underscores an urgent need for political leaders to reconcile the promises of change with practices that safeguard democratic values rather than erode them. In doing so, he not only defends the rights of the press but also reaffirms his belief that the true strength of a nation lies in its commitment to open and fearless discourse.