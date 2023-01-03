Prophet Victor Hukpati urges Christians to remain steadfast in difficult times

Apostle Prophet Victor Hukpati, Founder and General Overseer of the Hand of God Church of all Nations (HOGCOAN) has urged Christians to remain steadfast and trust in the Almighty God even in the face of difficulties and uncertainties.

He was speaking during an all-night service at the church’s auditorium in Dzodze, in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.

According to the Man of God, believers have not been “given the spirit of fear but of power, love and steadfastness” which every Christian must hold onto in fighting both physical and spiritual battles.

Apostle Hukpati said Christians had been under the protection of the Almighty from the beginning of the year 2022 till the last day and will continue to be under the same banner in the year 2023 and beyond.

“You have been under the protection of the almighty since the beginning of this year, and you will remain under the same protection in the coming years,” he said.

He observed that the world was going through hard times with economic hardships and turmoil here and there but, “Christians can rely on God to take us through these uncertainty and usher us into a better day if we remain steadfast and put our trust in Him.”

The service was attended by worshipers from all parts of the Volta Region and elsewhere.

It was themed: “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, His mercies never come to an end – they are new every morning…” based on the book of Lamentations 3: 22-23.