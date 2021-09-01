Prosecutors delay decision on whether to indict Czech prime minister

Czech prosecutors are delaying the release of their eagerly awaited decision regarding the possible indictment of Prime Minister Andrej Babis due to the need for further investigations.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that the file will be returned to police. There are said to be new witnesses who need to be heard.

The prosecutors’ decision was previously expected by the end of August.

The investigation into the use of millions of euros in EU subsidies for the Stork’s Nest wellness resort, which belongs to a trust fund set up by Babis, has been ongoing for almost six years.

It is alleged that the EU funds were obtained under false pretences.

The Czech Republic will vote in parliamentary polls in early October.

According to a poll by the Median agency, Babis’ populist ANO party is likely to once again be the winner, with 26 per cent of the vote.

That’s a sizeable lead on the opposition alliance Spolu (Together), which is predicted to come in second with 21.5 per cent of the vote.