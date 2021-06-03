In Bulgaria, supporters of the transitional government called for the resignation of the top state prosecutor on Wednesday, accusing him of blocking an investigation into the former government’s affairs.

Demonstrations rallied inside and in front of the Palace of Justice in Sofia.

There had already been calls for general prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign in 2020, with protesters accusing him of supporting former prime minister Boyko Borisov and oligarchs.

Wednesday’s protests followed a move by the prosecutor general a day earlier, against a police chief who was accused of being involved in a gang of smugglers and money launderers.

He had been part of a team tasked with checking whether opposition politicians had been wiretapped during Borisov’s time in office.

Government spokesperson Anton Kutev warned against a “war of institutions.”

The prosecutor’s office cannot stop working just because someone doesn’t like it, said the chief prosecutor’s spokesperson, Siyka Mileva.

Bulgaria has been governed by an interim cabinet for three weeks.

President Rumen Radev, said to be close to Russia, appointed ministers from the ranks of the formerly opposition Socialists, but none from Borisov’s conservative populist GERB party.

New parliamentary elections are to be held on July 11.

A total of six political forces entered the 240-member parliament. No party has a majority capable of governing on its own.