COVID 19 vaccine

India’s top court has asked the federal government to produce complete data on its purchase history of three types of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The data should clarify the dates of all procurement orders placed by the central (federal) government for all three vaccines, the quality of vaccines as ordered on each date, and the projected date of supply,” the Supreme Court in its order said on Wednesday.

The three vaccines are Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin (both with two-dose regimen), and Russia-made Sputnik V (administered in single dose). India is currently administrating two made-in-India vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. Though consignments of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines have also arrived in India, they are yet to be rolled out.

The apex court also sought to know from the government the percentage of the country’s population that has been vaccinated with a single dose and with double doses in the first three phases of the nationwide vaccination drive. The top court directed the government to outline how it plans to vaccinate the remaining population.

Meanwhile, the court described the government’s policy of giving free vaccination to the 45-plus age group and having a paid system for those below as “prima facie arbitrary and irrational.” The government has said it will vaccinate the eligible population by December this year.

The hearing on the government’s vaccination policy comes at a time when several states have complained of a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.Since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16, the number of vaccine doses administered across the country stood at 218,546,667, the federal health ministry said Wednesday morning.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleProtesters in Bulgaria demand public prosecutor step down
Next articleFollow Your Heart
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here