By Abundant Robert K. AWOLUGUTU

Follow your instincts. That’s where true wisdom manifests itself.

Oprah Winfrey

In this article I share an important concept “Follow your heart” with precious readers. We are all born unique; there is no one on the face of this earth who is exactly like you.

You are endowed with instincts and intuition. This is your guide to help you achieve the goals you set for yourself.

Your instincts and intuition will put you on the path that will help you reach your highest potential and live a life of fulfillment, peace, happiness and satisfaction. You should never allow anyone to crush your dream.

I believe if you are to make a difference in the lives of others, you have to follow your heart. There is a mission in your heart. You must work hard by translating this dream into reality. This will enrich your life and the lives of the people around you.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. once quipped: “There were a lot of years that I was trying to do things that other people wanted me to do. But you have to follow your heart. Believe that you have a unique group of talents and abilities that are going to allow you to accomplish something in an area that interests you. Work at that and try to make some kind of contribution to your community.” Sometimes society wants to mold you into something else. If care is not taken you may yield to pressure to abandon your own dream and follow what others are telling you to do.

The biggest mistake you can make is when you live your life trying to please everybody. You will end up with a life of regrets. You need to live a life that reflects your core values and beliefs. You need to believe in yourself and do things that resonate with your heart.

Be true to yourself. Know who you are and what you want out of life. Go all out to do what feels right for you. Don’t listen to the naysayers. Don’t succumb to pressure to live someone else’s life. Ignore those who say you are not good enough for this or for that. Pursue your dreams with zest and vigor.

Here is a quote from Steve Jobs, a successful industrialist that supports the philosophy behind following your heart. He once commented, “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma- which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.” It is not easy to follow your heart. It comes with a lot of challenges.

Decide to follow your heart and you will have all manner of people coming to you not to support you but to hold you to public ridicule. They will do everything they can possibly do to discourage you from the pursuit of your dreams.

Self-doubts can kill your dream. You may also buy into the lies you are told by others, that you don’t have what it takes to successfully prosecute your dream.

Sometimes we have to take risks by stepping outside of our comfort zone in order to pursue our dreams, visions or goals. Fear of the unknown can keep you in your comfort zone. This will make you live with mediocrity. If you don’t want that to happen to you, do what scares you. Marisa Donnelly once said, “I think the world often tries to push us in directions that seem ‘right’ or ‘smart’. What I’ve learned in my journey is that you have to lean into what feels good, you have to take risks, and you have to listen to yourself, even when it’s scary.”

In point of fact, you need a courageous attitude to follow your heart and achieve the goals that are most important to you. You just have to trust your gut.

I also believe that if you are to impact this world, you have to do what you love. You have to do that which you are passionate about. Your passions are deeply rooted in your heart. When you do what you love and are passionate about miracles happen. The sages have said: “Things that excite you aren’t random. They are connected to your purpose. Follow them.”

All successful people have one common trait, a persistent attitude. To follow your heart, you must never give up on your dreams because of unwelcome challenges. You need to be ferociously persistent and resilient to succeed in any field of human endeavor.

In conclusion, pay attention to your intuition and instincts. They are the compass of your life. They point the way forward and guide you unerringly towards the achievement of your lifetime goals. Follow your heart and take inspired action to turn your dreams into reality. Be a force for good. Be a world changer.

Yours in inspiration,

ARK AWOLUGUTU, Your Guide & Mentor

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 0559 466 048; 0208 455 296