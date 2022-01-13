Public basic schools to reopen on January 18

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), says all public basic schools in the country will re-open on Tuesday, January 18, 2021.

He said the schools were supposed to have been reopened on Tuesday, January 11, 2021, but had to be rescheduled to January 18, 2021.

He said the additional week added was to compensate teachers and pupils for delaying their vacation over a week last year due to the National Standardised Test (NST), which was written on December 17, 2021.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said the Service was working on the academic calendar on the reopening date of freshers and continuing students for Senior High Schools.

He added that the Ministerial Committee on Schools Calendar formed by the Ministry of Education had submitted its white paper to the Minister of Education.

The school calendar committee is chaired by Mr John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, and has representatives from National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), GES and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) service.

The school calendar will contain dates for all public school, activities, including reopening, vacations, and examinations of schools from this year 2022 to 2024.

It is expected to be a comprehensive calendar that will address challenges regarding dates and timelines of school activities and bring respite to parents and students.

Meanwhile, public Senior High Schools have reopened on January 5, 2022.