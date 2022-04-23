Publishers deny claims of outsourcing textbook printing

The Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) has denied allegations that some of its members are conniving with foreign printers to print government textbooks outside the country.

“…This assertion from the printers is not true. Publishers and printers have been working together to ensure a smooth procurement process and, therefore, this speculation and assertion from the Printers Association is very unfortunate,” it said in a statement and indicated its commitment to developing the indigenous publishing and printing industry.

The Association said it would follow through with the formation of a sub-committee to supervise the printing of textbooks in the country.

“The key interest of publishers and printers is to get books to schools, and we are prepared to work with the Ministry to achieve this,” the Association said.

It encouraged the Ghana Printers and Paper Converters Association and other stakeholders to use dialogue to resolve issues that may arise in the process of ensuring that all printing and publishing of text materials were sourced locally.

Government in 2021 announced its commitment to cede 100 per cent of the printing of its textbooks to local printers to help grow the printing industry.

For pre-qualification, all local publishers were directed to present their documents, which must include signed contracts with local printers.