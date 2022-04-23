TTAG happy over government’s announcement to pay allowance

The National President, Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG), Mr Jonathon Dzunu, has expressed relief over the Government’s decision to pay their allowance, which also caters for their feeding.

He said it was heartwarming that the Government had intervened to salvage their feeding situation, considering the pressure that was mounting and the difficulties that the trainees would have faced.

This comes after the Ministry of Education’s announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday that the Government had released GHS67,942,652 to the Colleges of Education nationwide to cater for the payment of food supply.

The National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education’s (PRINCOF) in a press statement directed that teacher trainees should feed themselves(self catering) from May 8 due to non-payments of grants.

This resulted in the inability of the Colleges to make payments for food items supplied to them for seven months, which forced suppliers to withdraw their services.

Mr Dzunu told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that it was out of the allowance that they were fed, hence if the allowance delayed, it became difficult for them to be fed.

‘‘The total amount of the allowance is GHS 400 every month, GHS 200 goes to the Principals for feeding of the students and the rest for students,’ he added.

The National President said the feeding of the trainees would have been rationed because the food stock of the Colleges could not have lasted to end of the semester.

Mr Dzunu said they were expecting the disbursement of the grant to be done soon in order for the trainees to receive their portion.

He hoped that the payment of their allowances would not further delay for the trainees to find themselves in similar situations anymore.