PWDs call for increase in Common Fund allocation

Mr Kadiri Issah, Chairman of the Federation of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Bolgatanga Municipality in Upper East Region, has described as inadequate, the three per cent funds allocation from the District Assembly’s Common Fund to PWDs.

He said funds for the last two quarters that were received by the Assembly at the end of 2020, could only cover a few selected tertiary students who were to pay their school fees to enable them to return to their studies.

According to the Chairman, the total amount received was GHC 40,000.00 which was shared among the students and called for increased allocation to enable members venture into activities that would support their families and take care of themselves.

Mr Issah who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, stressed that owing to increased population of the Municipality, the general receipts were low and unable to reach out to the number of applications received for support under the common fund.

Mr Issah commended members who were doing well in their various businesses and warned those who misapplied their share of the funds for unintended purposes to desist from it.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Madam Mercy Pwavra, who agreed that the three per cent fund allocation could not cover all applications from PWDs, noted that there were guidelines for the use of the funds which covered health, education and at least 80 per cent of the received amount to be used to support businesses.

She said the delay of the funds negatively affected students in tertiary institutions who wanted to pay their school fees and indicated that without the money the students would not be able to return to school.

“Those in tertiary, their school fees are usually high and because of the need to ensure applicants receive their funds, the committee had to slash and distribute it to enable the students go back to school,” she added.

She said last year, the committee disbursed the funds to only eight persons who received amounts ranging from GHC500.00 to GHC2,000 depending on their businesses.