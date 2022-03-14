Qatar Airways resumes services to Namibia

Qatar Airways will resume its service to the Namibian capital, Windhoek from June 25 as part of its largest ever African schedule, a statement it released Monday said.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar will operate three weekly non-stop flights to and from Windhoek via the Hamad International Airport, flown by the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner offering 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, it said.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said the resumption demonstrated the strong ties between Doha and Namibia, with Qatar Airways enjoying an increasingly robust presence across the African continent, supporting economies and the ongoing recovery of the travel industry in the region.

With more than 200 weekly flights to 31 gateways across Africa following this launch, the Windhoek route will offer connectivity for passengers to almost 150 destinations in the airline’s global network, including gateways in Europe, such as Germany, France, Spain, the U.K. and India. Enditem