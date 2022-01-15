Radio Ada Attack: Management reports incident to NMC

The Management of Ada based radio station, Radio Ada, says it has reported Thursday’s “violent attack” on the station to the National Media Commission.

Management of the Radio Station, in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the matter had also been reported to the Big Ada Police for investigations.

Radio Ada, a community radio based in Ada in the Greater Accra Region, was allegedly attacked violently by a group of men on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at about 1130 hours.

It said the attackers, one of whom was armed with a pistol, invaded the on-air studio by forcibly destroying door and assaulting two staff of the Station and some visitors who had come to the radio Station.

The statement said the attacker allegedly vandalised the on-air studio equipment, leading to the temporary shut-down of the Station.

It said the attackers allegedly openly declared that they had come to vandalise the Station because of its “Manor Munyu” and other programmes on the recent developments in the Songor.

The statement said the attackers allegedly threatened to inflict further havoc should the Station continue with programmes on the Songor lagoon.

It said the Station would shut down for a few days to allow repair works.

It, however, assured members of the community that the Station would, thereafter, continue to broadcast, adding that its commitment to inform and to give voice to the Dangme community, particularly those least voiced, remained unchanged.