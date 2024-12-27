Rapper Medikal Apologizes to Kofi Kinaata Over No-Show at “Made In Tadi” Concert

Rapper Medikal has publicly apologized to his fellow artist Kofi Kinaata for his absence at the latter’s highly anticipated “Made In Tadi” show.

In a statement made during his own performance, Medikal explained that he had to attend to another significant matter, which ultimately prevented him from participating in the event.

Medikal acknowledged that he noticed Kofi Kinaata had unfollowed him on social media following the no-show, but expressed confidence that the situation was merely a temporary reaction. “I’m sorry, Kofi Kinaata. The people of Takoradi, you know I love you, and next year we will do it better,” Medikal said to the audience.

Addressing the social media fallout, Medikal added, “If Kofi Kinaata is listening to me, tell him next year I will show up for him. I had to attend to an equally important issue, hence my inability to show up. I saw that he had unfollowed me, but for me, I know he is in his feelings, and after a while, he will follow me back. I love Kofi Kinaata and I will not unfollow him.”

The apology came amid a show of support from fans who rallied behind the two artists, with many expressing hope that their relationship would remain amicable and that future collaborations would strengthen the bond between the two musicians.