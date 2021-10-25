Re-nominated DCE of Adaklu fails second attempt

Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the retained President’s nominee to occupy the position of a District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adaklu has again, suffered another rejection from members of the assembly.

This second failure was a repetition of what transpired during his first confirmation encounter.

Nine assembly members voted yes representing 44.36 per cent while nine others also voted no, with one ballot rejected.

Mr Donkor, a 37-year-old teacher by profession was in 2017, confirmed as the DCE for Adaklu.

However, his renomination failed to elicit endorsement after a second approach.

Present was Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), who supervised the exercise.

Mr Donkor also became the first DCE to be rejected in the Volta region and the last to be given another rejection in Volta on Monday October 25 after Mr Prosper Patu, the nominee for Akatsi North was also rejected for the second time.