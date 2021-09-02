Referee Bulu gets international appointment

Charles Benle Bulu has been appointed to handle the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup game between Buffles F.C from Benin and Morocco’s ASFAR Club.

The 34-year old would be assisted by Tijani Mohammed (Assistant I), Emmanuel Allou (Assistant II) and Abdul Latif Qadiri (Fourth Official). Ibrahima Sangare from Mali has also been appointed as the Match Commissioner with Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji from Benin, set to serve as COVID-19 Officer.

The game would take place at de l’Amitié – Général Mathieu Kerekou stadium in Cotonou on Saturday, September 18, 2021.