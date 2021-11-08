Regentropfen donates water bottles to Gbeogo Special School

The Regentropfen Education Foundation (REF), a Non-Governmental Organization in the Upper East Region has donated 350 water bottles to 324 pupils of the Gbeogo School for the Deaf in the Talensi District, Upper East Region.

The donation was part of the Foundation’s “Save a Life Today” project, which aims at aiding students to store water in a hygienic way for use while creating an enabling environment for students to learn.

Mr Robert Anaba, the acting Head of Administration of the Foundation, said it had identified the problem of students moving out from class in search of water during contact hours, and there was the need to curb the phenomenon by providing them with water bottles to enable them store water and concentrate fully in class.

He said the Foundation’s main aim was to help brilliant but needy students and it had provided scholarships to over 200 students and constructed some schools and drilled boreholes.

The Regentropfen College of Applied Sciences in Bongo, has benefitted from such gestures.

“As an organization our primary objective is to provide financial support to the needy but brilliant students of which we have been doing over the years including constructions of schools like the Regentropfen College of Applied Sciences and a mechanized borehole at Namoo primary A”.

Mr Anaba said the Gbeogo Special School was the third school in the Region to receive donations of the bottles after Regentropfen Primary and Nangodi Primary School.

He said the Foundation was in partnership with the Nangodi Junior High School, where three students are awarded scholarships every year.

Mr Vitalis Niben-Yel Tuolong, the Head teacher, Gbeogo School for the Deaf who received the items on behalf of Management of the school, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture shown by the Foundation and promised to ensure the items were put to good use.

Mr Tuolong said the school was also faced with the problem of furniture, inadequate staff and accommodation and appealed to the Government and other Organizations to support it.