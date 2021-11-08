UDS establishes International Virtual Visiting Lecturers’ Platform

The University for Development Studies (UDS), through its Directorate of International Relations and Advancement (DIRA), has established the UDS International Virtual Visiting Lecturers’ Platform (UDSIVVLP) to introduce UDS to other universities across the globe to facilitate research and knowledge sharing activities.

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice-Chancellor of UDS, who announced this, said the establishment of the UDSIVVLP sought to promote internationalisation amongst students and staff of the University.

This formed part of his address during the 22nd Congregation of UDS, held in Tamale at the weekend.

The 22nd Congregation of the UDS saw a total of 7,293 students, who completed various post-graduate, graduate, undergraduate and diploma programmes during the 2020/2021 academic year, graduate from the University.

Professor Teye shed more light on the UDSIVVLP saying, “Our teaching staff, who are interested in sharing any topic in a course could contact the DIRA office with the name of the course and the specific topics to be shared with a colleague staff in and outside Ghana.”

He added that, “In the same vein, staff in and outside UDS can submit topics of courses they will like to share in the programme, either live or recorded. When the courses are received, DIRA will advertise the courses and the topics amongst its collaborating university partners locally and internationally.”

He encouraged both staff and students of the University to take advantage of the UDSIVVLP, “To make an impact in your careers as well as lecture deliveries.”

Professor Teye also announced that, “As part of the internationalisation drive, the University signed a total of 31 Memoranda of Understanding with foreign universities and institutions in the course of the year across Africa, Europe and the Americas.”

He said, “With our commitment to bringing education closer to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, the University is in the process of establishing six more Distance Education Centres in the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Oti Regions. That will bring to 11 the number of regions in which we have established Distance Education Centres in the country.”