Report foreigners to immigration Officers – Landlords urged

Landlords are required by law to inform the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) of the presence of foreigners in their houses.

Mr Laud Ofori Afrifa, Deputy Comptroller General of GIS, who stated this, said by law, landlords had up to 48 hours after renting their facilities to foreigners, to inform the immigration service of the presence of the foreigners in their properties.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new office accommodation for the GIS at Ejura, Mr Afrifa pointed out that, the law allowed the GIS to prosecute any landlord, who refused to report foreigners staying in their properties.

The office complex was constructed by the Ejura traditional council under the leadership of Barima Osei Hwedie II, the Ejurahene.

Mr Afrifa commended the Ejura traditional council and the municipal assembly for the support and said the GIS was working to ensure that all foreigners were registered and properly documented before they stayed in the country.

Barima Osei Hwedie, the Ejurahene, on his part, said the traditional council was ready to provide the needed support to all the security agencies in the area to help improve security and safety of the people in the area.

He said Ejura, a vibrant market centre, which attracted people from all the neighbouring countries, needed resilient security systems and infrastructure to help prevent any act that could pose security threat to the people.

Dr Kingsley Osei, the Ejura Municipal Chief Executive, praised the traditional council for providing the office accommodation not only for the GIS, but other security institutions in the area.